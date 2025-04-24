Butler has been diagnosed with a pelvis contusion and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Butler took a hard fall during the first quarter after being undercut by Amen Thompson while jumping for a rebound and looked to be in significant pain. While early indications are that it isn't a severe injury, Butler will be unable to play for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. He'll have two full days to heal before Game 3 on Saturday. In the meantime, look for Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos and Gary Payton to see more run. Per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday.