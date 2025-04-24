Butler has been diagnosed with a pelvis contusion and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Butler took a hard fall during the first quarter after being undercut by Amen Thompson while jumping for a rebound and looked to be in significant pain. While early indications are that it isn't a severe injury, Butler will be unable to play for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. He'll have two full days to heal before Game 3 on Saturday. In the meantime, look for Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos and Gary Payton to see more run. Per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Strong line in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Steps up in Play-In Game•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Team-high nine assists in defeat•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Hits for 28 points in loss•