Jerebko tallied 23 points (10-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 21 minutes Saturday against Dallas.

Jerebko shot a stellar 83.3 percent from the field (10-for-12) on the way to a 120-116 victory for the defending world champions. Prior to Saturday's contest, he hadn't scored more than 20 points in a game since the end of November and given his 9.1 ppg average in December over 10 games, it appears unlikely that he'll produce with such efficiency from night-to-night.