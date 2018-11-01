Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Contributes across the board in victory
Jerebko had 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 victory over New Orleans.
Jerebko has carved out a nice little bench role for himself, once again scoring in double-digits while chipping in across the board. The Warriors certainly have a knack of blowing teams out early which could afford Jerebko some additional playing time, thus giving him some value in deeper formats.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...