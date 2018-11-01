Jerebko had 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 victory over New Orleans.

Jerebko has carved out a nice little bench role for himself, once again scoring in double-digits while chipping in across the board. The Warriors certainly have a knack of blowing teams out early which could afford Jerebko some additional playing time, thus giving him some value in deeper formats.