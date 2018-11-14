Jerebko churned out 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Making a spot start for Draymond Green (suspension), Jerebko shined and managed his 11th career double-double. Both the scoring and rebounds qualified as season highs for Jerebko, who's fit in well in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation thus far. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the veteran big man is averaging a solid 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.4 minutes over his first 15 games (two starts) while shooting 46.1 percent, including 41.5 percent from three-point range.