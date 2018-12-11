Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Fills out stat sheet off bench
Jerebko pitched in 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Jerebko still saw plenty of run despite Draymond Green's return from a toe injury, actually logging his highest minutes total over the first five games of December. The 31-year-old has now rattled off four straight double-digit scoring efforts, and five over his last six games overall. However, it's worth noting his production is likely to start experiencing some occasional dips as Green likely ramps his minutes back up over coming contests.
