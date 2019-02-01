Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Good to go Saturday
Jerebko (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest against the Lakers.
Jerebko has missed the past four games while attending to his wife, who was expecting their child. He should be thrown back into the fold Saturday when the Warriors face off against the Lakers.
