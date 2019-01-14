Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Grabs eight boards in Sunday's win
Jerebko managed three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.
Jerebko gathered eight rebounds for the second time in the last four games. He has hauled in at least eight boards eight times through 43 appearances this season, and the 31-year-old veteran is earning his highest share of minutes since his sophomore year.
