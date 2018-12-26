Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Heads back to bench
Jerebko is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Jerebko started the Warriors' last game Sunday after putting up 23 points the night before, but he will head back to his usual spot on the bench Tuesday night. Kevon Looney will move back into lineup in Jerebko's place.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Enters starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Breaks out for 23 points•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Strong bench production continues•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Scores 20 off bench Thursday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...