Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Logs three minutes in blowout win
Jerebko managed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in three minutes during Saturday's 110-88 win over the Thunder.
Jerebko has combined to earn just seven minutes across his last two appearances, and he was a healthy scratch for the two games that took place in between (last Sunday versus Suns, this Wednesday versus Rockets). The 32-year-old veteran has been buried on the depth chart lately, and he hasn't been a viable option outside of the deepest leagues since December.
