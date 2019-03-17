Jerebko managed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in three minutes during Saturday's 110-88 win over the Thunder.

Jerebko has combined to earn just seven minutes across his last two appearances, and he was a healthy scratch for the two games that took place in between (last Sunday versus Suns, this Wednesday versus Rockets). The 32-year-old veteran has been buried on the depth chart lately, and he hasn't been a viable option outside of the deepest leagues since December.