Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Officially signs with Warriors
Jerebko officially signed his contract with the Warriors on Thursday.
After being released by Utah over the weekend, Jerebko made it known he expected to sign with the Warriors once he cleared waivers, so this was the expected course of action all along. Considering the likes of Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell are all still around, Jerebko is unlikely to see more than the 15.3 minutes he averaged with the Jazz last season, which should keep him off the fantasy radar in the bulk of leagues.
