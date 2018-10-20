Jerebko contributed 10 points -- including the game-winning basket off a tip-in with 0.3 seconds remaining -- along with six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

It could hardly have been scripted any better for Jerebko, who was in the right place at the right time after Kevin Durant surprisingly missed a running jumper as the clock wound down with the Warriors down by one. Jerebko followed through with the timeliest of tip-ins to cap a furious comeback and secure the win for Golden State against his most recent squad. The veteran big man had only seen six minutes in the opener against the Thunder last Tuesday, but he saw his playing time shoot up considerably Friday. Jerebko's average will likely fall somewhere in between the two extremes of that range, making him a decent target in very deep formats for those looking for some end-of-roster scoring and rebounding production.