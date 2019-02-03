Jerebko had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in two minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Jerebko returned to the lineup following a four-game absence for personal reasons. He has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last four appearances, this after earning double-digit minutes in every other game besides the season opener here in 2018-19. The recent return of DeMarcus Cousins seems to be resulting in less opportunity for Jerebko, who was already best reserved for use in deeper leagues.