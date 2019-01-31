Jerebko (personal) was present at the Warriors' morning shootaround, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors had previously ruled Jerebko out for Thursday's game after he failed to return to practice Wednesday while awaiting the birth of his second child. It sounds like there could be a status change for Jerebko, however, as he's no longer listed on the Warriors' latest injury report. Even if cleared to play after a three-game absence, Jerebko will likely fill only a limited role in the Golden State frontcourt rotation.