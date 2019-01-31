Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Present for shootaround
Jerebko (personal) was present at the Warriors' morning shootaround, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Warriors had previously ruled Jerebko out for Thursday's game after he failed to return to practice Wednesday while awaiting the birth of his second child. It sounds like there could be a status change for Jerebko, however, as he's no longer listed on the Warriors' latest injury report. Even if cleared to play after a three-game absence, Jerebko will likely fill only a limited role in the Golden State frontcourt rotation.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Still out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Will miss rest of road trip•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Grabs eight boards in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Heads back to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Enters starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Breaks out for 23 points•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...