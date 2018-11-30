Jerebko contributed 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 131-128 loss to the Raptors.

Jerebko had a season-high point total Thursday, shooting 60 percent from three and flirting with a double-double in the process. Coach Steve Kerr trusted Jerebko coming off the bench in a big game, giving him a positive outlook for when the season moves closer to the playoffs.