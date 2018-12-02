Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Starting Saturday
Jerebko will start at power forward Saturday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jerebko will draw the start at power forward over Andre Iguodala during Steph Curry's return. In four games as a starter this season, Jerebko is averaging 8.8 points, 9.0 boards and 2.5 assists across 25.5 minutes.
