Jerebko will get the start at power forward for Saturday's matchup with the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jerebko will start in place of Draymond Green (toe). Jordan Bell started in his place last game, but Jerebko will get the call Saturday. With both Green and Steph Curry (groin) sidelined, the he could be relied on more offensively.

