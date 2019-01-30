Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Still out Thursday
Jerebko (personal) won't play Thursday against the 76ers, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jerebko left the team last week to be with his wife, who is expecting the birth of their child. They're still waiting, however, so Jerebko will miss another game.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Will miss rest of road trip•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Grabs eight boards in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Heads back to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Enters starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Breaks out for 23 points•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Strong bench production continues•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...