Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Strong bench production continues
Jerebko delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
Jerebko continues to offer solid numbers on the second unit, as he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last seven games. Jerebko has shot 50 percent in three straight as well, and his floor-spacing ability is allowing him to still keep his minutes in the mid-20s despite Draymond Green's recent return to action. Monday also marked the second time over the last five games that the veteran big man drained four three-pointers, a testament to the offensive upside he's offering owners who've nabbed him in deeper formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Scores 20 off bench Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Pulls down 10 boards Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Will start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...