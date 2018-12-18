Jerebko delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

Jerebko continues to offer solid numbers on the second unit, as he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last seven games. Jerebko has shot 50 percent in three straight as well, and his floor-spacing ability is allowing him to still keep his minutes in the mid-20s despite Draymond Green's recent return to action. Monday also marked the second time over the last five games that the veteran big man drained four three-pointers, a testament to the offensive upside he's offering owners who've nabbed him in deeper formats.