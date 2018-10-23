Jerebko pitched in 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Warriors' 123-103 win over the Suns on Monday.

Jerebko appears to be a nice fit on the Warriors' bench, as he's now posted a pair of double-digit scoring efforts over the two games in which he's logged at least 20 minutes. The nine-year veteran also tallied five points and a pair of rebounds in 11 minutes Sunday night versus the Nuggets, so he appears capable of offering some scoring punch when Draymond Green gets a breather. Jerebko's playing time will naturally fluctuate depending on night-to-night game flow, but given that comfortable second-half leads can often be the norm for Golden State, he has some utility in very deep formats as an end-of-roster source of scoring and rebounding.