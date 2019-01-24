Jerebko (personal) will miss the rest of the Warriors road trip and be out through Monday's game at Indiana, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jerebko will miss the rest of the Warriors road trip which ends next Monday, as he and his wife are expecting. Look for Alfonzo McKinnie to get a boost in run during Jerebko's absence, which could last beyond the end of the road trip.

