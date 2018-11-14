Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Will start Tuesday
Jerebko will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks.
Jerebko will replace Draymond Green (suspension) in the starting lineup. He collected eight points, three rebounds, and two assists across 27 minutes in his only other start this season. Expect him see a similar workload Tuesday.
