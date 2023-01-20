Kuminga (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kuminga has been on an eight-game leave due to a sprained right foot but will be active and in line for an expanded role Friday with Stephen Curry (hip), Klay Thompson (rest), Draymond Green (toe) and Andrew Wiggins (foot) all getting the night off. However, considering his lengthy absence, he may be under a minutes restriction, leaving his workload Friday quite cloudy.