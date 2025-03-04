Kuminga (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Kuminga will be sidelined for a 28th consecutive game Tuesday. He's getting closer to a return, however, and it's not out of the question that he could suit up against the Nets on Thursday.
