Kuminga (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Magic.

Kuminga, who hasn't played since Jan. 4, is reportedly getting closer to a return -- coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga (ankle) went through a 5-on-5 scrimmage Saturday. With that in mind, a return against the 76ers on Saturday could potentially be on the table if his ankle responds well.

