Kuminga logged 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-99 win over the Pelicans.

Kuminga extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games and has reached that plateau in six of his last seven appearances (three starts). He supplemented his solid offensive production Friday with a strong rebounding performance and a season-high four steals. During Andrew Wiggins' (personal) seven-game absence, Kuminga is averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.3 minutes