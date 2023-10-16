Kuminga delivered 28 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-17 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime win over the Kings.

Kuminga has been one of the most surprising players in the preseason, as he has embraced a more significant responsibility on offense and has stepped his game up considerably. While that might not be enough to give him a starting role for opening night, he should see decent minutes off the bench while establishing himself as a regular rotation piece. He's averaging 26.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his first three preseason appearances.