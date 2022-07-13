Kuminga posted 29 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Kuminga has posted 57 points across his past two Summer League appearances. The cherry on top of the second-year pro's performance was that he committed only one turnover. It's possible Golden State will consider sitting him out of caution for the remainder of exhibition play.