Golden State assigned Kuminga to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kuminga is currently without a timetable to return and the Warriors would like to see him get through a scrimmage before giving him the green light to suit up. He's not expected to see any live reps with Santa Cruz, to be clear.

