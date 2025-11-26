Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden State assigned Kuminga to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kuminga is currently without a timetable to return and the Warriors would like to see him get through a scrimmage before giving him the green light to suit up. He's not expected to see any live reps with Santa Cruz, to be clear.
