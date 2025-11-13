Kuminga (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated during Wednesday's pregame media availability that he was planning to adjust his rotations following Tuesday's blowout loss to the Thunder, and he acknowledged that he's considered sending Kuminga to the second unit. It'll be interesting to see what Kuminga's playing time looks like Wednesday, but his minutes have been trending in the wrong direction for several games.