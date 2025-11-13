Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated during Wednesday's pregame media availability that he was planning to adjust his rotations following Tuesday's blowout loss to the Thunder, and he acknowledged that he's considered sending Kuminga to the second unit. It'll be interesting to see what Kuminga's playing time looks like Wednesday, but his minutes have been trending in the wrong direction for several games.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Headed to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores team-high 13 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Quiet again in win•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores nine in win•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Posts 24-8-4 line in loss•