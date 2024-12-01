Kuminga (illness) is available to play Saturday against the Suns.

Kuminga was deemed as probable Friday, so his availability for this matchup isn't entirely surprising. The forward has been a regular option off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr, but he started in the loss against the Thunder on Wednesday. He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of November.