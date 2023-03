Kuminga (ankle) will be available to play Wednesday versus the Clippers.

Kuminga is back from a three-game absence and he's someone to consider grabbing with Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Andre Iguodala (wrist) out indefinitely. Over the past two weeks, Kuminga has been a top 40 producer behind averages of 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 triples, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 turnovers per contest on 56.5 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent at the stripe.