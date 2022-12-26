Kuminga will come off the bench Sunday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga drew a spot start in Golden State's last contest, but he'll revert to the bench, as Donte DiVincenzo will return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to an illness. As a reserve (25 games), Kuminga has averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.6 minutes.