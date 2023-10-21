Kuminga will come off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kevon Looney returns after dealing with an illness Wednesday, while Chris Paul is back with the starters. Kuminga has been a standout during the preseason and is generating a lot of buzz in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.
