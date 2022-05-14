Kuminga will return to a reserve role for Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Kuminga will be replaced in the starting lineup be Kevon Looney. He has averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.3 minutes in five games this series.
