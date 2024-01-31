Kuminga chipped in 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the 76ers.

Although Stephen Curry brings out the ball for every possession, Kuminga has emerged as the primary offensive catalyst in the interior and was virtually unstoppable in Tuesday's win. His numbers over the past seven games tell the tale, as the youngster averaged 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the span, and he started only two of those games. Coach Steve Kerr will have a hard time keeping Kuminga out of the starting five after his standout play during Tuesday's victory.