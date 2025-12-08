Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Collects DNP-CD Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga did not leave the bench during Sunday's 123-91 win over the Bulls.
Kuminga was visibly upset when he was benched down the stretch of Saturday's win over Cleveland, and during Sunday's win in Chicago, he collected his first healthy DNP-CD of the season. With the additions of Seth Curry and De'Anthony Melton, Kuminga has been bumped from the rotation in Golden State.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Shooting woes in start•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Gets starting nod•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Puts up 10 points in return•