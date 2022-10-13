Kuminga will come off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga started the Warriors' last two preseason games, and he totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers. However, he'll return to the bench for Friday's preseason finale and should continue to play a depth role once the regular season begins next week.