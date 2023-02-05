Kuminga will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Draymond Green back in the lineup following a one-game absence, Kuminga will resume a bench role. In his past 10 appearances as a reserve, he's averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.4 minutes.
