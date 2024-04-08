Kuminga will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has been cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a knee injury, but he'll operate as a reserve in his first game back on the court. Coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that he wasn't sure whether Kuminga would claim a starting role once he was cleared to return, so it's unclear whether the 21-year-old will reclaim a starting role over the final week of the regular season. Trayce Jackson-Davis will continue to start in Golden State's frontcourt during Sunday's matchup.