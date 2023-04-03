Kuminga isn't starting Sunday against the Nuggets.
After starting in his last two appearances, Kuminga will retreat to the bench while Kevon Looney returns to the starting lineup. Kuminga has scored in double figures in six of his last eight appearances, he's averaged 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Sniffs double-double Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Posts impressive scoring night•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Excellent off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Good to go at Memphis•