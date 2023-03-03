Kuminga posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 victory over the Clippers.

Kuminga has earned a role off the bench in Steve Kerr's rotation and has responded well of late, putting up double-digit points in five of his last six appearances. He's averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.