Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Could see action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga could be back in the rotation Thursday against the Suns, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kuminga has been a healthy scratch for three straight games, but he's been impressive in recent practices and coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he wants to reward his efforts. It remains to be seen just how involved Kuminga will be, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to this.
