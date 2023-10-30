Kuminga is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a right knee contusion.

Kuminga had previously been dealing with left foot soreness, but it hadn't kept him out of the lineup. However, he is now dealing with a knee issue and may miss his first game of the season. Across three appearances, Kuminga has averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.