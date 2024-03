Kuminga is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left knee soreness.

Kuminga is in danger of missing the second night of a back-to-back set after he posted 18 points (8-13 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Heat. If Kuminga is sidelined, Gary Payton and Moses Moody would be candidates for increased roles.