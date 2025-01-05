Kuminga is dealing with a significant right ankle sprain and will miss some time, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, but he could be looking at an extended absence. He'll undergo an MRI on Sunday, at which point fantasy managers will have a bit more clarity. In the short term, guys like Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters could potentially step into larger roles.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Done for night•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Goes to locker room•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Efficient 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Logs double-double from bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ties career high with 34 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Notches career-high 34 points•