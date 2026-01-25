Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Diagnosed with bone bruise in knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors announced Sunday that Kuminga has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and a re-evaluation date will be determined in the coming days.
Kuminga exited Thursday's loss to Dallas in the second quarter and was unable to return due to left knee soreness. He is now expected to miss an extended period. Until the Warriors offer a timetable for his return, the 23-year-old forward can be considered week-to-week. With Kuminga joining Jimmy Butler (knee) on the shelf, Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates for increased playing time.
