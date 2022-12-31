Kuminga provided nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over Portland.

Kuminga failed to convert from beyond the arc, but he was able to make an impact with a season-high six assists in the victory. The 20-year-old took a noticeable step forward in December across the board, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 15 contests.