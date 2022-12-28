Kuminga closed Tuesday's 110-105 victory over the Hornets with 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Kuminga continues to see more work amid the Warriors' rash of injuries, and his defensive contributions have been significant, even though Tuesday's stat line didn't correspond with his impact. When Andrew Wiggins (groin) returns, Kuminga will still play a crucial role, enough to make him fantasy-relevant moving forward.