Kuminga had 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to the Mavericks.

Kuminga notched his first double-double of the season, a line that really came out of nowhere. Prior to Tuesday, he had played fewer than 20 minutes in five of the past six games with the only exception being a game in which the Warriors rested their stars. He closed the game in this one, supplanting Kevon Looney. While this could very well be an outlier, it is a situation to monitor should it gain any traction moving forward.