Kuminga amassed 28 points (9-18 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over the Nets.

It's the third double-double of the season for Kuminga, with two of them coming in the last eight contests. The third-year forward's hot streak has lasted a little longer than that, though -- he's popped for 20-plus points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor and a stunning 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from long distance.